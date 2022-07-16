Search

16 Jul 2022

Be #SunSmart in the Sunny South Tipperary

Temperatures expected to reach high 20s or even 30s this weekend

Be #SunSmart in the Sunny South Tipperary

The mercury is set to climb this weekend as Tipperary is scorched

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The HSE is warning people in Tipperary to put on their shades, sunhats and sunscreen this weekends as temperatures could enter the 30s, putting many at risk of skin cancer and heatstroke. 

With a High Temperature Advisory issued by Met Éireann as regards hot and sunny expected in Ireland from Sunday into early next week, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare are reminding people to be #SunSmart.

In line with this Met Éireann weather alert, day time temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s and may exceed 30 degrees in some locations.

The general advice from the HSE for such circumstances is for people to stay hydrated, keep cool and to check on those who may be particularly vulnerable – including babies and the elderly.

In addition, one of the messages of the HSE’s current #SunSmart information campaign is that Sunscreen is an important sun protection measure but should not be used as the only line of defence. It should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade.

Urging everyone throughout the counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to be #SunSmart, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Acting Head of Service/Health and Wellbeing Kate Cassidy added: “The Sunny South East is expected to really live up to its name over the coming days. So, whether you are spending time outside in the garden, enjoying a barbecue or are attending outdoor events this weekend, follow the five #Sunsmart simple steps to learn how to protect yourself and your family this summer. See www.SunSmart.ie and check out #SunSmart on social media.”

“Of course, thousands of people from one part of the South East are fortunate enough to be travelling to Dublin for a particular event on Sunday! We’d remind fans when up for the match and in Croke Park, if standing on Hill 16 for example, to be #SunSmart. Of course, we also wish the Kilkenny hurlers the very best of luck on the day!”   

 For more information on being prepared for summer, see #BeSummerReady https://www.gov.ie/en/ campaigns/9e76d-be-summer- ready/

Up to date weather forecasts and warnings are available on www.met.ie

