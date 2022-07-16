Refresh Thurles hosts successful talk on biodiversity

Biodiversity expert and newspaper columnist Albert Nolan
On Wednesday June 29 in the Order Of Malta meeting rooms Refresh Thurles/Tidy Towns Group hosted an evening with Biodiversity expert and newspaper columnist Albert Nolan.
The attendance was treated to a most interesting and informative talk by Albert, and enjoyed a lively question and answer session before the evening concluded.
The key advice from Albert was not to be discouraged by the amount of work that needed to be done; but if all the time you can spare in the week is as little as one hour, then to identify something on the plan that you can do and work at that.
A little and often can achieve a lot!
