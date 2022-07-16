Clonmel Show crowds take an interest in caring for waterways in the community

Clean water quality in the River Suir has declined by approximately 40% in less than 10 years. Action needs to be taken to reverse this trend.

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) was delighted to have a stand at the Clonmel Agricultural Show on July 3 in conjunction with Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) branch of Teagasc.

Crowds swarmed around the stand and people were welcome to take home information booklets ranging from Farming for Water Quality, to A Sea Angling Guide.

Several adults and children entered a biodiversity quiz and inspected the bug life of the River Suir in trays from a kick sample taken from near St Thomas’s bridge, Clonmel that morning.

The River Suir is Ireland’s third longest river at 184kms long and synonymous with county Tipperary.

It is a fabulous amenity and resource for the county but water quality of the river is declining rapidly.

Over the last six years it has declined by almost 20%. This is shocking but not surprising as we are encountering a biodiversity, climate and water emergency.



Good water quality benefits everybody and is essential for nature to flourish and our economy to thrive.

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is working to identify the issues affecting water quality in every county in Ireland.

Head office is based in Ballingarrane, Clonmel. Where issues are identified, we support the relevant local authorities, public bodies, water stakeholders and communities to find a solution.

Collaboration and community engagement are essential to our work as we see the need to combine local and expert knowledge for a better understanding of what’s happening in a specific waterbody and catchment. See www.lawaters.ie for more information.

As part of the LAWPRO stand, Lorraine Glynn, ASSAP, IFI Teagasc was on hand to talk to farmers about issues such as improving nutrient management and farmyard management and practices.

Declan Cullagh, Fisheries Officer, IFI was a minefield of information about everything fish and invertebrate related.

Joe McNamara and Sheevaun Thompson from LAWPRO ran a biodiversity quiz and spoke about the role of LAWPRO and how communities can care for water and play their part to help improve water quality.