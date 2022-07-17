Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed is seeking new members

Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed members Harry Littlewood, Pat Cullinan, Eamonn O'Donnell and Terry Flynn with some of the wooden birdhouses at the Men's Shed
Carrick-on-Suir Men’s Shed is looking for new members to join up.
The Men’s Shed is located at the back of the town’s Further Education & Training Centre where Comeragh College was previously located.
It is a homely place equipped with a kitchen and spacious room with a pool table, darts board, small library and generous comfortable seating.
Just beside it is the workshop where members can learn new skills, work on projects and help with fixing up and restoring items brought in by local people.
The friendly group of around 20 men currently involved in the Men’s Shed all enjoy the activities, and the relaxing atmosphere where everyone is made welcome. You don’t have to make anything if you join. You can sit back, relax and enjoy the company and the chat.
The core value of Carrick Men’s Shed is all about improving the mental and physical health of its members. All are welcome regardless of age and disability.
The Shed is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am – 1pm. Cost is only €5 per month.
Call in any time to the back of the old Comeragh College and you will always be assured of a friendly welcome.
For further information please contact Eamonn at (087) 900 9851 or Tom at (087) 910 7198.
