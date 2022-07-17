Dundrum Athletics Club - our very popular 37th Annual Coillte 10k was held on Wednesday, May 6

Dundrum AC

Coillte 10k



Our very popular 37th Annual Coillte 10k was held on Wednesday, May 6 in Dundrum. It was a lovely evening for racing with a cool breeze.



We had over 200 finishers between our 10k race for seniors and Junior 5k race for those aged 19 and younger.



The 10k is 2 laps and the 5k was was 1 lap. We had athletes from a wide variety of clubs and from other counties with a particularly strong presence from Co Cork and Co Limerick. We had 22 club athletes compete, with 7 of them placing in categories.



First home for the club was 5th Kevin Moore 32:45. Next we had 25th Dymphna Ryan 36:04 and had a fine race to take 2nd in the womens race. She was followed by 30th Martin Keane 36:34, 53rd Michael J Ryan 39:32, 59th Jim Hally 40:08, 63rd Michael Ryan 40:35, 64th Linda Grogan 40:36 and was 5th Lady, 80th Tony Delaney 42:18, 87th Michael Moore 43:30, 89th Catherine Fogarty in a new PB of 43:39 and was 1st O40, 92nd Mairead Julian in a new PB of 43:56 and was 1st O45.

Fantastic running by these two, they're going from strength to strength and it was a first for both to break the 44 mins.

Next we had 95th Karen Coughlan 44:24 and was 2nd O40, 97th Claire Walsh 44:29, 107th Michael O'Dwyer 45:31, 125th John O'Brien 48:16, 132nd Emily Leahy 49:15, 134th John Barry 50:19, 137th William Keane 51:18, 155th Niamh Cleary 53:59, 157th Anita O'Dwyer 54:59, 159th Pat Hayes 55:50 and 178th PJ Collins 59:16. In the junior race we had 2 athletes compete, 6th Millie Kelly 22:09 and was 2nd Junior Girl, and 8th Kate Guilfoyle 27:32. A huge well done to all who ran.



We would like to give a huge thank you to the following: for use of facilities Dundrum Community Centre, Crowe Meats, O’Dwyer Steel.



Our sponsors Butler’s Centra, Heffernan’s Shop, John Kelly, Cooper Fencing, and our main sponsor Coillte who were represented by Stephen Moore on the night. With the helping of race Civil Defence, SOLAS, Tipp CoCo, David Fryday, Tipp Mid West Radio, John Kenrick and Premier Timing Systems.

Refreshments Bridget Kennedy, Tom and Mary MacDonald and all those who brought along some cakes and buns. Entries John Kennedy, Stephanie Moore and other club members.



To all the stewards. Finally I would like to give a huge mention to John Moore who runs this race to such a fantastic standard every single year. He pools everybody together to make the race go off without a hitch and took to the roads handing our fliers in other counties at races to draw athletes from all over. To get these numbers at a rural race and in particular a 10k race is huge success.