17 Jul 2022

Congratulations to John Dwyer in the World Masters Athletics Championships

John Dwyer Templemore AC wins two Gold and one Silver medal

Congratulations to John Dwyer in the World Masters Athletics Championships

He is among a great crew of athletes from Templemore

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

17 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

World Masters Athletics Championships


John Dwyer Templemore AC wins two Gold and one Silver medal


John Dwyer from Templemore AC represented Ireland at the World Master Athletics Championships in Tampere in June-July 2022. He was crowned World Champion in the hammer with a PB of 53.63m and World champion in the weight throw with a PB of 16.26m. He also won silver in the throws pentathlon which involves all throws events (hammer, discus, javelin, weight throw and shot put). John trains and coaches all levels in the hammer throw in Templemore AC.


John was also crowned European Champion in a number of throwing events at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Braga in Portugal in February 2022.


He is among a great crew of athletes from Templemore AC who are having great success at local, national and international level!

