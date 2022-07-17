Congratulations to John Dwyer in the World Masters Athletics Championships

Congratulations to Ballycahill man John Dwyer, (in green) who won big at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere Finland. He is among a great crew of athletes from Templemore
World Masters Athletics Championships
John Dwyer Templemore AC wins two Gold and one Silver medal
John Dwyer from Templemore AC represented Ireland at the World Master Athletics Championships in Tampere in June-July 2022. He was crowned World Champion in the hammer with a PB of 53.63m and World champion in the weight throw with a PB of 16.26m. He also won silver in the throws pentathlon which involves all throws events (hammer, discus, javelin, weight throw and shot put). John trains and coaches all levels in the hammer throw in Templemore AC.
John was also crowned European Champion in a number of throwing events at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Braga in Portugal in February 2022.
He is among a great crew of athletes from Templemore AC who are having great success at local, national and international level!
