18 Jul 2022

Teen in critical condition after loose horse causes crash on motorway in Tipperary

Co. Tipperary teenager in “critical” condition in hospital following car accident 

18 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A male teenager is in critical condition in hospital after a serious car collision on the M8 in Cahir, Tipperary on Saturday night. 

The crash occurred after a loose horse entered the motorway and a vehicle collided with it.

The male driver, in his late teens, is being treated at Cork University Hospital for his injuries. His condition remains critical. 

A garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 23.55hrs Gardaí were alerted to a serious road traffic collision on the M8 at Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir.

"A loose horse had entered the motorway and a vehicle collided with it. The male driver, late teens sustained serious injuries and was removed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda Station at 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," they added. 

News

