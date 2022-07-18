Search

18 Jul 2022

The 28 brave 10,000 feet Tipperary Sky Divers have been named

The 28 brave 10,000 feet Tipperary Sky Divers have been named.

Best of luck to the 28 St Patrick's GAA Club people who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 ft on Sunday, July 31.

St Patrick's GAA Club Sky Dive
Best of luck to the 28 people from our parish who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 feet to raise funds for planned development work at our GAA grounds in Cloneen. The Skydive will take place on Sunday July 31 at Clonbullogue Airfield, county Offaly.
Spectators are welcome to travel and view the skydives on the day.
If you wish to contribute to this fundraiser the skydivers would appreciate any sponsorship received and all funds go towards planned development work at Anner Park, Cloneen.
We thank you for your support.
The following are the 28 brave souls who are skydiving from 10,000 feet for St Patrick’s GAA Club on the August Bank Holiday Sunday. If you want to sponsor any of them then you can contact them directly or any Committee Member.

Julie O’Halloran
Bill Cuddihy
Marcus O’Halloran
Aidan Fitzgerald
Pauric O Brien
Keith Browne
Aidan Buckley
Paddy Moroney
Conor Duggan
Aaron Cronin
Jamie Moloney
Keith Morrissey
Ryan Crannitch
Cian Crannitch
Barry O’Dwyer
Rachel Butler
Jack Cleere
Brian O’Halloran
Robbie Noonan
Daithi Hogan
Matt McCormack
Michael Fahey
Niamh Ryan
Philly Keane
Colm Dunne
Fiachra Maher
Shane Horan
Michael Boland

