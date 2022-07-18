Driver failed to stop for Tipperary gardaí and vehicle intercepted after pursuit

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit patrolling Killenaule on July 16 when this vehicle flagged on the Mobility App.
The driver failed to stop for gardaí and the vehicle was intercepted after a pursuit.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.
The vehicle was seized for no Insurance/NCT/tax with court to follow for the driver.
