Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 18

Fr Tom Russell

Abbey Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Blanchardstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Fr Tom Russell O.F.M., Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street, Clonmel and Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Fr Tom died peacefully on Thursday 14th July in the tender care of the staff of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Marie Russell and his brothers Fr Micheál O.F.M., Paul and Kevin, he will be deeply mourned by his Franciscan Community and loving family, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Frank and Emmet, his loving nephews and nieces, family and friends in Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday, 18th July, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Alan Morgan

Main Street, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Alan Morgan, 14th of July 2022, Main Street, Ballina, suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Francis. Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, brothers Frank and Gary, niece Rebecca, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Alan's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe, this Sunday, the 17th of July, from 6:30pm to 8pm. Arriving to the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, for Funeral Mass on Monday, the 18th of July, at 11:30am, with burial afterwards in Ballina Church Grounds. If you would like to leave a personal message for Alan's Family, please do so in the Condolence Book below, this will be greatly appreciated by the Morgan family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : https://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/

Elizabeth Walsh (née Buckley)

Main Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Elizabeth Walsh (née Buckley) La Zenia Spain & formally Liz’s Bar, 7/8 Main Street , Tipperary Town.

Passed away suddenly on Friday 15th July in Spain.

Loving wife, mother and grandmother - Greatly missed by her husband Hugh, sons Keith and Barry, daughter in laws Elaine and Claire, grandchildren Alanna Rose, Muireann Ezme and Peadar, extended family, relatives & friends.



May She Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in Spain.

Betty Sweetman (née Barry)

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Betty, predeceased by her brothers and parents, will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, husband Paddy, loving mother to Mary, Luchie and Annie, sisters Mary, Eileen and Biddy, grandchildren Barry, Mark, Savannah, Sasha and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Monday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Tuesday morning to St. Oliver's Church arriving at 11.20 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Thomas Michael (Tom) Ryan

Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas Michael (Tom) Ryan, Ré Nua, Our Lady’s Campus, Cashel and Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tom passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Saturday evening surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Tommy and Ger, he will be sadly missed by his loving parents, sister Amy, Amy’s partner Stephen, niece Maya, aunts, uncles, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Ré Nua Residential Disability Service, Cashel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Kathleen Finn (née Hyde)

Munnia, Killoscully, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick

Finn (Nee Hyde), Kathleen, Munnia, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Meentulla, Murroe, Co. Limerick. 17th July 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ned and loving sister of the late Esther Healy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, sons Paddy, John, Eamon and Tony, Marie’s partner David, daughters in law Edel and Karen, grandchildren Abbey and Edward, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday 19th July from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed here. Burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

John Daly

7 Lios Mhuire, Clogheen, Tipperary, E21 E244

The death has occurred of John Daly (7 Lios Mhuire, Clogheen Co.Tipperary) July 17th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his son Paul, daughters Debbie, Catriona, Helen, Barbara and Fiona.He will be sadly missed by his fourteen grandchildren, his sister Bridget (Dinsdale), sons-in-law,daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence (E21 R244) on Monday 18th July from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Mary's Church Clogheen for 11 o' clock Mass, followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Theresa's hospital Clogheen.House private on Tuesday morning please.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

Christy MOONEY

'Ashfield', Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

July 17th 2022, peacefully at home. Christy, beloved brother of the late Peter, John, Seamus, Paddy, Phil, Maggie and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Miriam and Elaine, son Chris, sons-in-law Kieran and Brendan, Chris’ partner Bruno, grandchildren Fionn, Rory and Rohan, sister Mary Lahart, brother Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (E41 FP97) this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/christy-mooney/ followed by Burial in Moycarkey Old Cemetery. Please wear a face covering at family’s request.



