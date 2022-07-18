'Expect delays'- Temporary traffic management in place in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management is in place on the R707-5 to R707-6 Davis Rd, Dillon St Clonmel, on the 18th of July 2022.
The traffic management will be in place from from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs for Kickham Barracks Utilities Connections.
Daily works will involve lane restrictions. Expect Delays. Night works also planned with local diversions in place.
