'Only tip of the iceberg,' driver in Tipp found to be almost nine times over legal limit for alcohol

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in Nenagh over the weekend as the motorist was not wearing a seat belt - "which was only the tip of the iceberg", gardaí said.
They found: "No Driving Licence. No Insurance/NCT/Tax. Failed Roadside breath test
"Driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and car seized. Driver was found to be almost nine times over the legal limit for alcohol. Court to follow."
