'The most dangerous time of the year on our roads,' - Road Safety message from Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council have released the following road safety message in relation to the recent hot weather.

"Despite popular opinion, summertime is the most dangerous time of the year on our roads. In the summer, when there are no obvious dangers, and the weather is fine and days brighter, we relax our guard. Unfortunately, there is a spike in pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist casualties over the summer. The fine weather brings more people out and about. As drivers, we need to be on the lookout for them.

Slow down and expect the unexpected.

The impact of high temperatures on our roads is likely this weekend:

- Road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and surface dressed roads (“tar and chips”) will be prone to softening of the bitumen. This will lead to bitumen slicks occurring on more minor roads.

- Road users are advised to slow down and exercise caution when braking in such situations.

- Be aware that stopping distances are greatly increased and adjust your speed accordingly.

Tipperary County Council may need to spread grit on national and regional routes due to high temperatures. The public should be aware that this will generate dust in the areas being treated.

Motorists are advised to:

- Stay at least 50 metres back from the spreaders

- DO NOT overtake spreaders

- Slow Down or Stop for oncoming spreaders as there may be reduced visibility, as the spreader passes.