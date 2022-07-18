On your bike: Tipperary store saddles up for Down Syndrome cycle fundraiser

Ballycahill MACE Retailers Mairead and Noel Ryan are inviting people to support its Tour de MACE static cycle in-store in order to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.

The event will take place this Saturday, July 23, from 9am to 3pm. This store is one of many MACE stores involved in running this rewarding charity event throughout July.

MACE Ballycahill is hosting the event in which customers can donate 15 minutes to one hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day.

Customers who aren’t participating are being encouraged to come along and join in on the celebrations and donate funds towards Down Syndrome Ireland.

The nationwide Tour de MACE is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s support services.

Retailer Noel Ryan said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de MACE excitement at MACE Ballycahill. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the store, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity. People can donate cash or by scanning a QR code and we have a tap to donate facility too.”

MACE sales director Peter Dwan said that he was delighted with the enthusiasm with which MACE retailers and their staff had embraced the Tour de MACE concept.