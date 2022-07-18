Search

18 Jul 2022

Talented Tipperary dancers qualify for UK and Ireland championships

Event will be held in Blackpool next January

Talented Tipperary dancers qualify for UK and Ireland championships

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Above: Gabrielle Pranskeviciute is one of more than 20 young ballet and lyrical dance students from AOK-Dance in Clonmel who have qualified for the VAD Dance Inspirations UK and Ireland championships in Blackpool, England in January 2023

More than 20 young ballet and lyrical dance students from Clonmel-based AOK-Dance have qualified to compete in the VAD Dance Inspirations UK and Ireland championships in Blackpool, England next January.  
This was as a result of them finishing in the top three in their team dance, solo, duet and trio categories at the regional heat in Dublin, which featured hundreds of competitors from across Ireland and the UK.
AOK-Dance is a Clonmel-based dance school, which has been running in the town since 2015, and which has enjoyed huge success and growth in that time.  
The school operates from its new dance studio in Gortnafleur Business Park.  
In addition to numerous classes in ballet and lyrical dance, there are also classes for boys only, additional needs students, adult dance and one-to-one as well as pointe, and progressing ballet technique.  

The 28 brave 10,000 feet Tipperary Sky Divers have been named

The school places an emphasis on encouraging creativity, building confidence, nurturing a love of dance and opportunities for all.
The school is owned and run by Clonmel woman Aoife O’Keeffe. 
After studying at Firkin Crane, Cork, Aoife relocated to London, where she was accepted for postgraduate studies in dance at the world famous Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.  
She went on to perform and choreograph throughout the UK, Europe and USA, and taught in various schools and universities, which was a great experience.  
She is delighted to be back in Clonmel and sharing her passion with so many talented and enthusiastic students.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media