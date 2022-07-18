Talented Tipperary dancers qualify for UK and Ireland championships

Above: Gabrielle Pranskeviciute is one of more than 20 young ballet and lyrical dance students from AOK-Dance in Clonmel who have qualified for the VAD Dance Inspirations UK and Ireland championships in Blackpool, England in January 2023

More than 20 young ballet and lyrical dance students from Clonmel-based AOK-Dance have qualified to compete in the VAD Dance Inspirations UK and Ireland championships in Blackpool, England next January.

This was as a result of them finishing in the top three in their team dance, solo, duet and trio categories at the regional heat in Dublin, which featured hundreds of competitors from across Ireland and the UK.

AOK-Dance is a Clonmel-based dance school, which has been running in the town since 2015, and which has enjoyed huge success and growth in that time.

The school operates from its new dance studio in Gortnafleur Business Park.

In addition to numerous classes in ballet and lyrical dance, there are also classes for boys only, additional needs students, adult dance and one-to-one as well as pointe, and progressing ballet technique.

The school places an emphasis on encouraging creativity, building confidence, nurturing a love of dance and opportunities for all.

The school is owned and run by Clonmel woman Aoife O’Keeffe.

After studying at Firkin Crane, Cork, Aoife relocated to London, where she was accepted for postgraduate studies in dance at the world famous Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

She went on to perform and choreograph throughout the UK, Europe and USA, and taught in various schools and universities, which was a great experience.

She is delighted to be back in Clonmel and sharing her passion with so many talented and enthusiastic students.