BREAKING: Krispy Kreme makes trip to Tipperary with its first location outside of Dublin

The iconic Rock of Cashel is about to get some competition as a new visitor attraction opens in the area – The Rocket of Cashel!

Krispy Kreme fans in the Premier County can rejoice as the iconic doughnut brand has made its way to Tipperary with the opening of a ‘rocket’ store located at Junction 8 Services Cashel on the M8 Motorway.

The Krispy Kreme Rocket, located opposite the Circle K at Junction 8 on the busy M8 Motorway connecting Dublin to Cork means it’s even easier for fans of Krispy Kreme to enjoy their favourite doughnuts.

The first 12 customers to the Rocket in Cashel were also treated to exclusive, money can’t buy merchandise this morning

The Krispy Kreme Rocket now has a permanent home at Junction 8 and features a distinctive and eye-catching aluminium silver rounded body.

Customers to the new Krispy Kreme location are guaranteed joy with a delicious doughnut on every visit as doughnuts are delivered fresh daily.

Serving all your fresh, favourite and melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts as well as a selection of cold beverages. Customers to Krispy Kreme Cashel can enjoy the iconic Original Glazed or firm favourites including Chocolate Dreamcake, Lotus Biscoff and Nutty Chocolatta.

Speaking on the opening, Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland Country Manager said: ‘We are delighted to spread the Krispy Kreme joy to the people of Cashel and surrounding towns. This is our 6th store in Ireland and our first store outside of Dublin. We know that Munster fans of the brand will travel from afar to get their hands on a delivered fresh daily doughnut. Through further expansion and openings over the coming months, we can’t wait to continue the growth of the brand in Ireland.’

News of the Cashel store comes as Krispy Kreme’s expansion plans continue with the highly anticipated Central Plaza store in Dublin City Centre opening this summer.