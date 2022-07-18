Masses will be held for cemetery week in parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange and Newcastle and Fourmilewater

CEMETERY WEEK MASSES

A Cemetery Week of Masses will be held in the Churches in the evenings and the graves will be blessed prior to or afterwards. This will be from Monday 25th – Friday 29th July across the 5 Churches. (There will be NO morning Masses during the Cemetery Week. )

MONDAY 25TH JULY - BALLYBACON 7pm MASS

(With Blessing of Graves afterwards)

TUESDAY 26TH JULY - ARDFINNAN 7pm MASS

(With blessing of Graves afterwards in St Finnians Cemetery)

WEDNESDAY 27TH JULY - FOURMILEWATER

6pm Blessing of Graves in Kilronan Cemetery

7pm MASS With Blessing of Graves in Church Graveyard afterwards.

(The graves of the other local graveyards will take place earlier in the day with Fr Michael)

THURSDAY 28TH JULY - GRANGE 7pm MASS

With Blessing of the Graves in the Church Graveyard afterwards

Then the Blessing of Graves in the New Cemetery from 8pm

FRIDAY 29TH JULY - NEWCASTLE

5.30pm Blessing of Grave in Old Molough Cemetery

6pm Blessing of Graves in New Molough Cemetery

7pm MASS

With Blessing of the Graves in the Church Graveyard afterwards.

Then Blessing of the Graves in the Old Cemetery from 8pm