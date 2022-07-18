Clonoulty destroy poor Galtee Rovers in Junior A Championship

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore 4-22 (34)

Galtee Rovers 1-7 (10)

John O’Shea at Annacarty

Clonoulty/Rossmore are through to the knockout stages of the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship, following their comprehensive victory over the holders, Galtee Rovers, at a sun-drenched Annacarty on Sunday. Played before a small crowd, in sweltering heat with a much-appreciated slight breeze, Clonoulty never looked in trouble against an understrength Bansha side.

Three first half goals, scored during the second quarter, gave Clonoulty an insurmountable lead at the half time break. With the Clonoulty defence on top throughout, and James Ryan (Winnie) in particular mopping up at the back, their forwards were in receipt of a continuous supply of quality ball.

Galtee, on the other hand, found it hard to make inroads in this game, but never gave up, with Robbie Byron leading by example throughout. Tony O’Brien was always dangerous in attack, but lack of quality ball to their forwards in general was a huge factor in this game.

Robbie Byron opened the scoring, at the far end, when he put over after three minutes. Prior to this both sides were guilty of wayward shooting, but Paddy Ryan equalised one minute later with a good score from out near the sideline. Two converted frees from Paudie White put Clonoulty into a two point lead before Tony O’Brien pulled one back for Galtee.

Two points from Sean Ryan (Raymond) and one from Nathan Slattery to cancel out a Tony Byron score for Galtee, doubled Clonoulty’s advantage. The opening goal came after sixteen minutes when Thomas Burler cut through the Rovers defence. His low shot was saved on the goal line by Darragh Kennedy, but in the follow up Butler made no mistake.

Three minutes later Paddy Ryan hit goal number two, as Clonoulty piled on the pressure. Darragh Kennedy was in fine form, between the posts, and he couldn’t be faulted when Aidan Loughman blaster home goal number three following good work from Aidan White. Tony O’Brien got his second of the day in injury time to leave the half time score, Clonoulty 3-11, Galtee Rovers 0-5.

Galtee attacked from the off after the break and when Robbie Byron hit 1.1 early on, a comeback looked possible. Clonoulty regrouped and points from Aidan White, Paudie White and Nicky Kearns had them well in command.

Nathan Slattery finished a move involving Nicky Kearns and Stevie Quinn to score Clonoulty’s fourth goal and effectively kill off the game as a contest, with twelve minutes remaining. Clonoulty tacked on six more points in the closing stages as Galtee struggled in the soaring temperatures. Final score, Clonoulty 4-22, Galtee Rovers 1-7.

Scorers: Clonoulty Rossmore: Paddy Ryan (1-3), Nathan Slattery (1-1), Aidan Loughman (1-1), Thomas Butler (1-0), Paudie White (0-4 frees), Sean Ryan (Raymond) (0-4, 0-1 free), Nicky Kearns (0-3, 9-1 free), Aidan White (0-3), Donnchada Quirke (0-2), Stevie Quinn (0-1).

Galtee Rovers: Robbie Byron (1-4, 1-2 frees), Tony O’Brien (0-2), Tony Byron (0-1).

Teams:

Clonoulty Rossmore: Jason O’Dwyer, James Ryan (Winnie), Padraig Heffernan, Niall Shanahan, Adam Fryday, James Heffernan (Captain), Donnchadh Quirke, Aidan Loughman, Jack Ryan (Casey), Paudie White, Aidan White, Paddy Ryan, Sean Ryan (Raymond), Thomas Butler, Nathan Slattery.

Subs used: Stevie Quinn for Thomas Butler (27 mins, inj), Nicky Kearns for Sean Ryan (Raymond) (42 mins), Joey O’Keeffe for Adam Fryday (45 mins)

Galtee Rovers: Darragh Kennedy, Conor O’Sullivan, Sean Gubbins, Emmett Ryan, Kieran Murnane, Tony Byron, Eric Grogan, Eoghan Brennan, Robbie Byron (Captain), Stephen Moloney, Kevin Power, Eamon Quirke, Jim Quirke, Tony O’Brien, Davy Byron

Subs used: Daire Egan for Eoghan Brennan (H.T.)

Referee: Donie Horan (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)