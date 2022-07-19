Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 19

Josephine Pollard (née Hayes)

Slievenamon Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

The death has occurred of Josephine Pollard (nee Hayes), Slievenamon Road, Clonmel and formerly Ballingarry, Co Tipperary.

Josephine passed away peacefully (in her 92nd year) in the tender care of the staff of St Clare’s, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel in the early hours of Monday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas she will be sadly missed by her daughter Maura (Ryan), sons Thomas and Billy, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Catríona and Anne, grandchildren Siobhán, Cathal, Brian, Kevin, Eoin, Fiona and Liam, great-grandchildren Oisín, Theo, Isabelle, Josh and Ellie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Triona Guerin

Kilross, Tipperary / Ballylanders, Limerick

Triona Guerin, Kilross, Co.Tipperary & St. Joseph's Foundation, Galtee View, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick on 15th July 2022. Predeceased by her parents Con & Kathleen, brothers Tony & Eddie. Deeply regretted by brothers Michael (USA), Pat, Paul, John, Tommy, (England), Jerry, Joe, Denis & Peter (Kilross), sisters Mamie (USA), Margaret (Peggy) (McGrath, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary), aunt Bridie (Kiely, Barna, Galbally),sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, staff & colleagues at St. Joseph's Foundation, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, good neighbours, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in Lattin Cemetery.

Michael Egan (Captain)

Ontario, Canada and formerly Brittas Road, Thurles, Tipperary

At home after a very courageous battle with illness. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Cleal). Loving father of Niamh and Liam. A strong and determined man who was proud to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces. His humour, love, support and drive will be sorely missed. Dearest son of Tommy and Mary Egan. Predeceased by Patrick; survived by siblings Gerard, Helen, Thomas and Patricia. Michael will also be missed by many relatives and friends in Gananoque, Canada and Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Mass will be held from St Mary's Cathedral, Kingston, Canada on Thursday at 6am (GMT). Interment will be in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles at a later date. The Mass can be viewed at https://youtu.be/kqE5dudC10

MICHAEL JOSEPH BERGIN

Perton Wolverhampton & late of Shamrock Place, Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at his home in Perton Wolverhampton on 2nd June 2022. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his family Maureen, Geraldine, Henry & Bernadette. Grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

His Requiem mass takes place at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Wednesday at 11 o'c. Livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Burial of Ashes takes place afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh.