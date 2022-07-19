Thomas Finnan retirement celebration after serving 31 years with An Garda Síochána

After serving 31 years with An Garda Síochána, Garda Thomas Finnan recently retired from the force.
A huge crowd attended his retirement function at the Anner Hotel, Thurles and many tributes were paid to Thomas for his service with An Garda Síochána.
Garda Thomas Finnan (centre) is pictured above with Joe Hourigan and Sgt John McCormack Thurles Garda Station, at the recent retirement function.
PICTURE by Stevie O’Donnell
