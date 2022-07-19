Four-bed property on sale for €325,000 close to Tipperary heritage village

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present Farney Villa to the market; a most unique single storey residence, originally constructed c. late 1800s/ early 1900s, later extended, and situated on a generous land holding of c. seven acres.

Farney Villa contains many interesting features, including original fireplaces, high 10’/12’ ceilings and a particularly interesting vaulted ceiling design in the main entrance hall.

There are extensive grounds surrounding the property with an ample array of original stone outbuildings, ideal for refurbishment and suited to a variety of uses.

Accommodation of the main house extends to c. 1,300 sq.ft and includes entrance hall, sitting room, large open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, four bedrooms, bathroom and store.

Heating is provided by an oil-fired system and services include mains water supply and septic tank.

While the property requires refurbishment, Farney Villa comprises a most attractive listing, ideal as an equestrian holding, or indeed suited to any purchaser looking for extra acreage outside of the usual half to one acre offerings.

Situated in this very desirable and sought-after rural location, close to the heritage village of Holycross and within a short drive of Thurles town.

