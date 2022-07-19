Water supply in Dualla may be disrupted by a a reservoir interruption today
Irish Water is working to resolve a reservoir interruption which may affect supply in Dualla today, July 19.
Works are expected to be complete by 6pm.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
