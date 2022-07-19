Search

19 Jul 2022

Tipperary ‘needs more voices’ as lowest represented county in the Seanad

Seanad Eireann

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fine Gael Senator Garrett Ahern highlighted the low representation of County Tipperary in the the Seanad during a debate on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. 

The comments were made in response to Independent Senator Gerard P. Craughwell, who spoke about members focusing on their own counties during debates. 

Senator Craughwell said: “I slagged off my colleague, Senator Ahearn, yesterday for representing County Tipperary. We all do it from time to time.”

Senator Ahearn responded: “I will pick up on what Senator Craughwell said in talking about one’s own county. I will never apologise for talking about Tipperary.”

“I also remind him that there are 167,000 people living in Tipperary and it is the lowest represented county in the country. It needs more voices.”

Senator Ahearn concluded:“ I assume at some point, when the commission is set up, that Tipperary will be seen as a very large county that needs more representation.”

