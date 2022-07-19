Cahir public representative hits out at AIB for loss of banking services in the town

Cahir AIB branch is set to become a cashless operation
Cahir public representative Cllr Máirín McGrath has hit out at the decision of AIB in Cahir which is one of 70 branches that is set to become cashless in coming months.
"This is a huge blow for the town of Cahir. After the loss of Bank of Ireland last year, AIB are following suit and removing their cash services from the Cahir branch in coming months leaving many dedicated customers without access to their cash and the town without a secure, 24/7 ATM.
AIB say it is part of a €40 million investment programme which includes hiring additional staff for digital roles but it seems to me as a further removal of in-person services in our banking systems for customers along with the withdrawal of the towns only remaining ATM.
A retrograde step by AIB to our rural towns and customers," said Cllr McGrath.
