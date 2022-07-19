Christy Power wins Captain's Prize at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club

Christy Power was the winner of the Men’s Captain’s Prize (Roy Buchanan) at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club. Playing off a 13 handicap, Christy returned a 66 nett to win by one shot
Christy Power wins Roy Buchanan’s Captain’s Prize
Played on Saturday, July 9
1. Christy Power (13) 66 nett
2. David Whelan (16) 67 nett
Gross , Robert Barry (0) 72
3. John McNamara (18) 68 nett c/b
4. Billy Kennedy (26) 68 nett
5. Gerard Lonergan (17) 69 nett
Past Captain. Peter Costello (20) 71 nett
Front 9. Shane Roberts (16) 29 nett
Back 9. Jonathan Murphy (21) 32 nett
Nearest the Pin 2nd: Robbie Power
Nearest the Pin 16th: Tom Murphy
Senior 9-Hole Stableford: Colm Fleming (9) 19 pts
