Housing list: Huge numbers waiting on accommodation in this municipal district
There are a total of 718 people on the housing list for the Nenagh Municipal District, local councillors were informed as part of a Tipperary County Council Housing Section update at their recent meeting.
Not surprisingly, Nenagh has the highest number waiting on accommodation at 449, followed by Ballina, 57, and Newport, 48.
Other towns and villages with high numbers on the waiting list include Borrisokane, 42; Cloughjordan, 26 and Portroe, 24.
The lowest number is in Aglish and Rathcabbin, where there is just one person in each village seeking accommodation.
Meanwhile, the council has a number of housing developments in the pipeline, with 12 units due for completion in Cormack Drive, Nenagh, in 2022, and a further 10 due next year in nearby Woodview Close.
The council is expecting 14 houses to be delivered in 2022 in Portroe and four in Ardcroney.
Another seven units in William Street, Nenagh, are at Stage 2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.