Search

19 Jul 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - Gold for David Ryan, Anna Ryan and Sean Mockler at National U23s

Win and Debut for Paddy and Martin in Clerihan 8k

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - Gold for David Ryan, Anna Ryan and Sean Mockler at National U23s

Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes David Ryan, Anna Ryan & Sean Mockler who all won Gold medals at the All Ireland U23s Track & Field Championships in Tullamore Co. Offaly On Sunday July 17

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Gold for Anna, David and Sean at National U23s
The All Ireland U23s Track & Field Championships took place in Tullamore Stadium in Co.Offaly on Sunday July 17th. It was a fantastic day for the club with 5 individual title wins. On the Track David Ryan was up in the MensU23 400m first he had to qualify for the final which he did duly winning his heat in 51.25seconds. He then upped another gear and won the 400m final in a faster time of 49.15 to win the Gold Great stuff. Not to be outdone his younger sister Anna Ryan also won National Gold in the Women's U23 Triple jump with a jump clearance of 11.38metres. Unfortunately, her younger brother Dillon Ryan was unable to compete on the day in the Junior Long Jump but hopefully, Dillon who has been having a great season will be back in action again soon. In the Men's U23 Hammer Throw(7.26kg) and Weight For Distance(35lbs) Sean Mockler Won Gold in both events with a distance throw of 60.07m in the Hammer & a distance of 9.34m thrown in the WFD a great achievement. Well done Anna, David & Sean.


Win & Debut for Paddy & Martin in Clerihan 8k

Paddy Cummins has been in fine form on the roads of late as was evident in the Clerihan 8km road race last Friday July 15th where he picked up another win in a time of 27:32 this was his third race win of the season adding to his Thurles & Poulmucka victories Well done Paddy. It was also a good day for Martin O'Meara who was making his debut run for the club in 27th place in a time of 37:31 Good running from both men over a testing course in close conditions.

Orlaith and Tommy Club Fundraiser
It's just 1 week to go for Orlaith & Tommy who together are aiming to complete the Celtic Warrior Triathlon in Lough Ennell Co.Westmeath on July 30th. All in aid of raising money for the Moycarkey Coolcroo Track Development Fund You can help support their cause by making a donation or leaving a comment of encouragement @gofund.me/e55f1d8b. They have already raised an incredible €1,486 and are hoping to raise as much as they can The very best of luck to Orlaith & Tommy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media