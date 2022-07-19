Clonmel pitch and putt player secures national title

U-16 national pitch and putt champion Joe Franklin
Congratulations to Joe Franklin (Hillview Sports Club Clonmel) on becoming a National U-16 Matchplay Champion.
Joe played some fantastic pitch and putt over the two days in Ryston.
The final was a great game, with never more than 3 holes between Joe or Daniel Campbell from the host club of Ryston.
The match went all the way to the last hole where Joe sunk a nice putt for par to calm the nerves and clinch the title.
Well done Joe.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.