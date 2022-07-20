Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 20

Eileen THORNTON (née Moloney)

Ballyheens, Dualla and formerly of Camas Road, Cashel, Tipperary

July 19th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Clare’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving family Joan Downey, Marian Hayes, Nicky and Kieran, sons-in-law Paddy and Tom, daughters-in-law Dolores and Margaret, grandchildren Claire, Aidan, Helen, Nicole, Philip, Jeanine, Robert, Padraic, Ronan, Cathal, Niamh, Eimear and Ciara, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Power (née Whelan)

Lyre West, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Power, (nee Whelan), Lyre West, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband William, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Brigid and Kitty, sons Maurice and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St Helena’s Church, The Nire, for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Anthony Morris

Caherclough, Rathronan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Johnston

Spring Mount, Templemore, Tipperary

Joe Johnston, Spring mount, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 18th of July 2022, predeceased by his parents Bobby and Marion and brother Kenneth.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Violet, daughter Amy, son Robert, brother Robert, sisters in law, brothers in law, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83) this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore on Friday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

John Harding

Ballyagran, Limerick / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Harding, John (Ballyagran, Co. Limerick and formerly of Philipstown, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) July 19th 2022, peacefully. Predeceased by his parents Mick and Ellen, brother Paddy, niece Michelle and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by his wife Valerie, sons Jack, Ben and Cody, granddaughter Bonnie, brothers Jim, Martin, Mick, Ned Tom, Willie and Con, sister Josie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Wednesday evening 20th July from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Stephen Delahunty

Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

In the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles and their Hospice Team. Son of the late Katherine and Thomas Delahunty. Predeceased by his Uncle James, brothers Mike and Tomsie, recently by his sister Margaret (Ryan) and also Margaret’s husband Tony. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, sisters in law, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11am for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Templeree Cemetery Castleiney. Family flowers only please.

MARY JANE ( GIRLIE) DARCY (née KILLACKEY)

No1 Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel & her sons Christopher & Joe. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Billy, Dan, Paddy, Jack, Ben, Ned, Tom, Mary, Francis & Declan and by Jason & David. Sisters Betty & Tessy and brothers Martin & Tom. Grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters In law, brothers in law and sisters in law. Nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Girlie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at SS Michael & John’s Church Cloughjordan this Wednesday from 6 o’c to 8 o’c. Requiem Mass takes place on Thursday at 11 o’c. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on the https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Cummins

Lakeglen, Portlaoise, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Cummins. Copperbeech View, Roscrea and Lakeglen, Portlaoise. July 17th 2022. Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Dearly loved father to Martha and Michael and adoring grandfather to Abbie, Grace, Ruby and Robbie. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, brothers Tom, Noel, John-Joe, sisters Maura and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.30 pm with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. Webcam - Portlaoise Parish. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

Bríd Collins (née Power)

Toberaheena, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bríd Collins (nee Power) Toberaheena and formerly Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Bríd passed away peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Tuesday morning in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of Jimmy and adored mother of Ger (Harrahill), Brídín (McAleer), Eddie, Joe and Jim, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, sisters Maura (Burke) and Greta (Hewitt), grandchildren Gearóid, Grá, Eve, Jack, Aisling, Niamh, Joseph, Aedín, Colm, Eimear and Ruairí, great-grandchild Alana, sons-in-law Gerard, Damien and Martin, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Le Chairde Daycare Centre, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Maureen Bergin (née Quinn)

Greenpark Lane, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Thurles, Tipperary

Maureen, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Heatherfield Nursing Home, Dunshaughlin. Predeceased by her loving husband Tim, and her brothers, Sean, Dan, Seamus and P.J. Dear mother of Tim, Liz and Brian. Sadly missed by her family, her much adored grandchildren Neisha, Rachel and Georgia, son-in-law Colum, grandson-in-law Adam, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Mary, Kate, Sarah and Mary(Ballance) brother-in-law Seamas, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many good neighbours and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Christy Looby

Main Street, Cappamore, Limerick / Cashel, Tipperary

Christy Looby (Main Street, Cappamore, Co. Limerick & formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary), July 19th 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Andrew and John, daughter Claire, daughters-in-law Katrine and Bridget, Claire’s partner Damien, adored grandchildren Cathal, Róisín and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Thursday evening 21st July from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/cappamore

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the ICU Unit, University Hospital Limerick.