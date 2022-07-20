Search

20 Jul 2022

‘Summer Festival at The Castle’ opened with a super sell-out performance

'Summer Festival at The Castle' opened with a super sell-out performance

Emma Langford at Cahir Cahir. Her band's performed to a sell-out audience on Sunday night last.

On Sunday last the ‘Summer Festival at The Castle’ began in the Great Hall at 8pm with a warm up from Rockwell Music Academy’s up and coming singer/songwriter David Traas. David sang several original songs all accompanied by some very polished guitar playing. David’s performance was fantastic and he is definitely one to watch for the future!
Well-known folk singer and songwriter Emma Langford performance followed accompanied by her band. The sell-out performance was much anticipated and people flocked to watch her perform in the wonderful surrounds and acoustics of the Great Hall. Needless to say the performance was spellbinding, Emma is a truly gifted singer and her amazing band only added to the wonderful ambiance on the night.
The first night of the Summer Festival in The Castle ended to huge applause from audience and a fantastic night was enjoyed by all.

This weekend the Festival continues and following on from the 2018 Festival lectures on the life and times of Éamonn de Valera, the political career of Arthur Griffith will be put under the microscope by his biographer Dr. Colum Kenny. The lecture will take place on this Friday, July 22.
And we also have Mick O’Brien (Uilleann Piper), the Contempo Quartet and the Boyne Chamber Orchestra to look forward to. They will join forces on Saturday July 23 to perform ‘The Road to Lough Swilly’, a musical telling of the story of Hugh O’Neill, Earl of Tyrone and bring to a close to the Festival.
The Society is grateful for the support of Creative Ireland and the Festivals and Events Scheme of Tipperary County Council. Tickets from www.eventbrite.ie

