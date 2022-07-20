Search

20 Jul 2022

Young Tipperary cyclists show early promise in big Limerick event

Young Tipperary cyclists show early promise in big Limerick event

In Newcastle West, Orla Mulhearne finished third overall in the under 12 girls race while Hugh Óg Mulhearne won the under 14 boys overall with two stage wins and two second places.

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Panduit Carrick Wheelers’ youth academy cyclists were in action last weekend in County Limerick at the Newcastle West International Youth two-day event.
The cyclists raced four hilly stages over the two days and it made for hard racing for the youngsters.
The club was delighted with their success in all age groups.
Orla Mulhearne finished third overall under 12 girl.
James Logue won the under 13 award in the under 14 race. Hugh Óg Mulhearne won the under 14 boys overall with two stage wins and two second places.
Well done also to Ben Rooney and Rory Mulhearne who both raced well over the weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media