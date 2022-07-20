Irish Water is reporting possible supply issues in two Tipperary locations
Irish Water is reporting issues that may cause water disruption in two locations in Tipperary this morning, July 20.
A power outage may affect Newport, Ballinahinch and the surrounding areas.
Works to resolve the issue are expected to be complete by 1pm.
In Birdhill, a burst water main may disrupt service to Birdhill, Coosane and the surrounding areas.
Those works are scheduled until 1pm today.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
