Search

20 Jul 2022

C-SAW launches 'Time to Talk' Coffee Mornings

In this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

At the recent C-Saw Coffee Morning launch in Tipperary Town were from left to right: Siobhan Nugent, Marji Morrisey, Anna Tuohy Halligan, Acting Superintendent Ciara Lee, Shane O’Donovan and Joe Leahy

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

20 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

C-SAW Community Suicide Awareness has expanded its coffee mornings to Tipperary Town, in The CJ Kickham Brass and Reed Band Hall on Davis Street every Monday morning (incl. Bank Holidays) from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Monday, July 11 was the first morning and the committee was absolutely delighted with the response they received from the general public.

A steady flow of people came through the doors for the two hours, from well wishers to service users.

The organisers of the coffee mornings were delighted to welcome Superintendent Ciara Lee and Sergeant John Kingston from Tipperary Town Garda Station who offered their support and encouragement to the new venture.

The organisers extend an invitation to join them in a homely environment to have a chat and seek further support in confidence.

Talking to people has a proven positive impact on our lives. We are here to listen and help in any way we can.

“How can we help? Let’s TALK about it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media