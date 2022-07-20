Irish Rail works in Tipperary may result in noisy nights this week

Irish Rail has apologised for any inconvenience caused
Iarnród Eireann has advised that works taking place on the railway line in Carrick-on-Suir this week involve the use of some plant and machinery, which may lead to increased noise at night.
The works are taking place from 8am to 5am each day this week until Friday, July 22.
In a statement, Irish Rail says "all staff will be advised during briefings to minimise noise during work. Vehicles will be parked in an orderly manner and staff will be advised to keep windows and doors closed if using the vehicles during rest time to reduce noise.
"All rubbish will be kept in vehicles for disposal - littering will not be tolerated."
Irish Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused and says it appreciates people's cooperation.
For any inquiries ring 062-51083.
