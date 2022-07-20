Mid Tipperary GAA Scene: Big win for Boherlahan while football final pairing confirmed

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Final:

The basking sunshine greeted all to Littleton last Sunday morning for the Roadstone sponsored Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Final.

A straight final saw Drom/Inch take on Boherlahan Dualla with the latter running out 3-16 to 1-15 winners. A strong display from start to finish led by the ever accurate and reliable Tossy Ryan was the difference on the day.

This win saw the Tommy Treacy Memorial trophy return to the club after a wait of 41 years. Congratulations to Boherlahan Dualla.

Jim & Anne Kennedy Mid Junior A Football Semi Finals:

This years Mid Junior A Final has been decided following our two semi-finals last week. Gortnahoe Glengoole got the better of Holycross Ballycahill in a high scoring affair. (5-14 to 3-15). While Thurles Sarsfields had enough to get over Clonakenny on a 1-15 to 1-07 score line.

Jim & Anne Kennedy Mid Junior B Football:

One game in the B Football next weekend. JK Brackens and Loughmore Castleiney go head to head in Clonmore this Saturday evening with a 7.30pm throw in.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling:

It’s round 3 and the final round of action in the A Championship this week. On Sunday July 24th Moycarkey Borris host Boherlahan Dualla at 12noon while on Monday the 25th Loughmore Castleiney travel to the Outside Field to take on Thurles Sarsfields with a 7.30pm throw in.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior B Hurling:

It’s round 4 action this coming week in the Junior B Hurling Championship. In Division 1 on Tuesday the 19th JK Brackens host Moyne Templetuohy in Clonmore at 7.30pm. On Saturday the 23rd Knock travel to Holycross to play the hosts at 7.30pm. While on the 31st of July Drom/Inch host Clonakenny at 7pm. In Division 2 there is one game this weekend.

Killea host Thurles Gaels at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Joe O’Sullivan U19A Hurling Championship:

Round 2 took the field last Wednesday evening in the A Championship. Drom/inch, Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg and Holycross Ballycahill all collected the spoils.

This Wednesday evening Boherlahan Dualla host Holycross Ballycahill at 7.30pm. Moycarkey Borris travel to the Outside Field to take on Thurles with a 7.30pm throw in while JK Brackens travel to the Ragg to take on the hosts with 7.30pm throw in there also.

Joe O’Sullivan U19B Hurling Championship:

Round 1 of the B Championship took place last Wednesday. Gortnahoe Glengoole enjoyed a big win over Moyne Templetuohy wile Upperchurch Drombane got the better of Loughmore Castleiney.

This Wednesday Moyne Templetuohy travel to Drombane to play the hosts at 7.15pm while Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Loughmore Castleiney at 7.30pm in Gortnahoe.

Mailing List: If any person would like to be added to our mailing list for our weekly GAA Scene please email pro.mid.tipperary@gmail.com with the word ‘mailing list’ in the subject line.

Social Media: A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can now find Mid Tipperary GAA on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook.