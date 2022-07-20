Search

20 Jul 2022

A haven in Tipperary for artists and writers - Suaimhneas sna Coillte

Expanding on the success of the inaugural festival in 2021, the 2022 festival will run over three days, August 19 to August 21

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Suaimhneas sna Coillte at Mountain Lodge
Part of the plan for the rejuvenation of Mountain Lodge, located in Glengarra Wood as a community project is to create a resource for events, and a retreat for artists and writers complimenting the well-being of community citizens and local creatives.
Now with significant development in the restoration of the Mountain Lodge achieved, Suaimhneas Sna Coillte this wellness festival is an opportunity to showcase the potential of the Mountain Lodge not only for those in our community but for the wider artistic, nature enthused and physical well-being communities and groups.
Expanding on the success of the inaugural festival in 2021, the 2022 festival will run over three days, August 19 to August 21, Night Time Event
August 20, Full-day Wellness retreat -
August 21 - Guided and Self-guided walks, Craft and Food Market, Chair Yoga, Meditation at the Lodge and much more.
Tickets and bookings from August,3. Follow us on Facebook – Glengarra Mountain Lodge

