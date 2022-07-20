Community mourns fun-loving and vibrant Clonmel student

A devastated family was comforted by a community in mourning over the weekend.

Aisling Kennedy, a 13-year-old Clonmel secondary school student from Ballymacarbry, was laid to rest on Saturday after she died from injuries sustained in a freak accident three months ago.

“We come together to support one another as we cannot cope with it on our own. We need to come together to share our grief and our happy stories of Aisling with one another,” Fr Michael Toomey told mourners at the funeral Mass in Fourmilewater.

Fr Toomey described Aisling as a fun-loving, vibrant teenager with a great passion and zest for life with family and friends being the centre of her whole world.

Fr Toomey said Aisling was a much-valued member of the first years in the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel since last September.

“Aisling really got involved in so many activities locally, including the local Scouts and Beavers, she was a formidable force on the Ballymacarbry ladies underage team and part of the display team with Sonic Fitness in Newcastle,” said Fr Toomey.

Fr Toomey also paid tribute to the community who had supported the family in so many ways over the last three months and also paid tribute to her parents, sister and extended family.

“Since her accident, Thomas and Louise have remained at her bedside and the support which they, her sisters Eimear and Aoife and her extended family, have received has been truly humbling. Despite the challenges and exhaustion – you have the respect of every person here and watching online, or listening outside – for being a fantastic family and for your care for Aisling right up to last Tuesday when the Lord called her home.”

The accident happened on April 7 last when Aisling was returning home from school in Clonmel and was looking forward that night to trying out a new pair of football boots at training with Ballymacarbry ladies.

The happy family life of the Kennedy family living in Glasha, Ballymacarbry was thrown into turmoil on that fateful Thursday. Aisling was left fighting for her life after she was struck by the wing mirror of a van shortly after she got off the school bus that brought her home.

Aisling had leaned out from behind the school bus when she was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a passing van in a freak accident.

Fighting for her life, Aisling was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin and her parents Tom and Louise stayed by her side.

Aisling passed away in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday evening of last week at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Following her tragic passing, tributes were paid by her school, the Presentation in Clonmel, and by Ballymacarbry Ladies Football Club.

A statement from the Presentation School paid tribute to the first year student.

“Aisling was a very popular and vibrant member of our first year group. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loving family (Mam Louise, Dad Tom, her sisters Eimear and Aoife) at this difficult time.

“All staff, students and members of the Board of Management of Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel are deeply saddened by this news. We want to express our sincere sympathy to Aisling’s family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all of us.”

The Ballymacarbry Ladies Football Club also paid tribute.

The club said that Aisling had put up a valiant fight against the serious injuries she sustained three months ago.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family Mam Louise, Dad Tom, her sisters Eimear and Aoife at this difficult time. The club community is deeply saddened by this news. Aisling will be dearly missed by her teammates.”