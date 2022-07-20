Man beating his bare chest on Tipperary road a 'drunk early morning Tarzan'

A man who was beating his bare chest in a residential area of Nenagh following early morning drinking was described as a “Tarzan” by Judge Andrew Cody at Nenagh District Court.

Garda Lucy O’Callaghan told the court that she received a report at 9.20am on December 26, 2021, of an intoxicated male at Gortlandroe, Nenagh.

The caller had informed her that the male was not wearing any top, socks or shoes.

When she arrived on the scene she encountered John Harty, 28, of 24 Church View, Askeaton, county Limerick, who was beating his bare chest with his fists and shouting at gardaí.

He was struggling as he tried to walk and struggling with his words, she said.

Garda O’Callaghan said she arrested Mr Harty for being intoxicated in a public place and for engaging in threatening and insulting words or behaviour and brought him to Nenagh Garda Station.

“This was 9.20am in the morning,” said Judge Cody.

Garda O’Callaghan replied that it was.

“A drunk early morning Tarzan around Gortlandroe frightening the people,” said the judge to Mr Harty, a supervisor in a traffic management company.

“What got you into this state at that hour of the morning?” asked the judge.

“I woke up drunk and started drinking again,” replied Mr Harty.

Asked by the judge why he had come to Nenagh, Mr Harty replied that his wife was from Nenagh.

Judge Cody imposed a fine of €400 on the threatening and abusive charge.

He took the charge of being drunk in public into consideration.

“Be careful in the future not to get into that sort of state. It doesn’t help anybody,” Judge Cody told Mr Harty.