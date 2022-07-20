HSE response to Cashel Minor Injuries Unit latest interruption is ‘totally unsatisfactory’ - says TD

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has again raised the ability of the HSE to keep the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel appropriately staffed, and has criticised the HSE’s response to queries on the latest interruptions to the service.



Deputy Browne said: “Last week I was told of further interruptions to services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel.



“This is the third interruption to services since April. Immediately enquired on Friday morning, asking for a full update from the HSE. I heard nothing until Monday afternoon, and the information I received was less than informative.



“To be told that ‘currently some challenges are being experienced in securing medical personnel to provide medical services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel’”, and that “this is of a temporary nature and normal service provision will resume next week”, is an “insulting lack of information”, he said.

“When it came to the x-ray service on the premises, all I was told was that it is provided on a part-time basis by Tipperary University Hospital.



“In the entire response, there was no reference made to the level of services currently being provided, or how the service’s hours of operation had been reduced as a result.



“In other words, no efforts have been made to inform the public about the current status of their local Minor Injury Unit.

“When the unit was shut for the first time, the HSE assured me they would keep me informed of any developments. They have not kept to their commitment.



“My concerns about the future of Cashel’s Minor Injuries Unit are growing as a result of the regular interruptions to the service, and due to the secretive attitude on the part of the HSE towards communication with the public.



“The HSE has a duty to inform the public of any change to their care environments. Clearly they are failing in this regard.



“The public needs a health service that informs and helps them. We need answers about the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel. The time for secrecy is over.”