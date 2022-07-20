Search

20 Jul 2022

HSE response to Cashel Minor Injuries Unit latest interruption is ‘totally unsatisfactory’ - says TD

This is the third interruption to services since April

HSE response to Cashel Minor Injuries Unit latest interruption is ‘totally unsatisfactory’ - says TD

Third interruption to services since April at Our Lady’s Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has again raised the ability of the HSE to keep the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel appropriately staffed, and has criticised the HSE’s response to queries on the latest interruptions to the service.


Deputy Browne said: “Last week I was told of further interruptions to services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel.


“This is the third interruption to services since April. Immediately enquired on Friday morning, asking for a full update from the HSE. I heard nothing until Monday afternoon, and the information I received was less than informative.


“To be told that ‘currently some challenges are being experienced in securing medical personnel to provide medical services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel’”, and that “this is of a temporary nature and normal service provision will resume next week”, is an “insulting lack of information”, he said.
“When it came to the x-ray service on the premises, all I was told was that it is provided on a part-time basis by Tipperary University Hospital.


“In the entire response, there was no reference made to the level of services currently being provided, or how the service’s hours of operation had been reduced as a result.


“In other words, no efforts have been made to inform the public about the current status of their local Minor Injury Unit.
“When the unit was shut for the first time, the HSE assured me they would keep me informed of any developments. They have not kept to their commitment.


“My concerns about the future of Cashel’s Minor Injuries Unit are growing as a result of the regular interruptions to the service, and due to the secretive attitude on the part of the HSE towards communication with the public.


“The HSE has a duty to inform the public of any change to their care environments. Clearly they are failing in this regard.


“The public needs a health service that informs and helps them. We need answers about the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel. The time for secrecy is over.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media