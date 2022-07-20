Tickets on sale for Sister Act show in Tipperary Town

Madeline Blackwell who plays Deloris and Muireann Slattery who plays the Mother Superior in the Excel Youth Theatre Group Tipperary’s forthcoming production of Sister Act which runs from August
The Excel Youth Theatre Group in Tipperary Town will stage the hit musical Sister Act in the Simon Ryan Theatre in the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town from August 10 to 13.
Tickets on sale from Wednesday, July 20 at the Excel box office (062) 80520
