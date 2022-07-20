AIB should abolish service charges where cash facilities are closing says Tipperary Senator

AIB should abolish service charges where cash services are ceased says Senator Garret Ahearn
Tipperary Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has said AIB should abolish service charges for customers where cash services are to cease.
He also called on the Central Bank to intervene to ensure consumer interests are protected.
“If a bank no longer wants to provide a cash service to a loyal community, they should not be hitting them with service charges,” said Senator Ahearn.
Senator Ahearn said while the pandemic may have changed how consumers spend their money, cash is legal tender, and customers should be able to continue to use it should they wish.
He called the move “complete ignorance.”
“Telling people they can do their banking online when many choose not to or cannot avail of such a service displays a complete lack of knowledge of the issue. AIB must abolish service charges for those affected,” said Senator Ahearn.
