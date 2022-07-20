This elegant neo-Georgian style country house is on sale in Two-Mile-Borris

The Kinsella, 10 Glen Carrig, Two-Mile Borris
The Kinsella, 10 Glen Carrig, Two-Mile Borris, Thurles is on sale for €495,000.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property sits on a three-quarters-acre site.
The listing describes it as "one of the finest examples of quality Neo-Georgian Architecture in the Midlands region."
Other highlights include an entrance hall, sunroom, large double garage and spacious rooms.
Located in Two-mile-Borris.
The Kinsella is listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson.
