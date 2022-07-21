Search

21 Jul 2022

Golf in Tipperary: Best wishes to Maura for Lady Captain's Day at Clonmel

The Lady Captain's Day at Clonmel Golf Club goes ahead on this Saturday. All join in wishing Maura Lyons a great day and may the best golfer takeaway the top prize.

21 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Lady Captain’s Day
The highlight of the ladies’ calendar, Lady Captain Maura Lyons' day takes place on Saturday, July 23 - our opportunity as lady members to show our support and appreciation for our Lady Captain Maura.
The draw sheet for competition entries, along with the menu options/ dinner list are currently displayed in the ladies’ locker room.
Names need to be down by at latest Wednesday 20 if taking part, as the draw for partners will be made on Thursday, July 21and posted on the BRS.
Lady Vice-Captain Eleanor Devaney, along with the Ladies Committee and lady members, send best wishes to Lady Captain Maura on her big day on Saturday.

