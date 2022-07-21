Fr Tom Russell was a well-known and popular priest in Tipperary

Fr Tom Russell served with the Franciscan community in Clonmel for the past eight years
Fr Tom Russell OFM, Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street, Clonmel and Blanchardstown, Dublin, who died last week, was a well-known and very popular figure among Massgoers at The Friary in Clonmel, where he served for the past eight years, and throughout the local community.
Fr Tom died peacefully on Thursday last, July 14 in the tender care of the staff of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Dublin.
He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Marie Russell and his brothers, Fr Micheál OFM, Paul and Kevin.
He is deeply mourned by the Franciscan Community and loving family, including his sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Frank and Emmet, his nephews and nieces, family and friends in Ireland and Zimbabwe.
Fr Tom’s remains reposed at Condons funeral parlour in Clonmel for an hour on Sunday last, followed by removal to the Franciscan Friary in Clonmel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday morning, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel.
May Fr Tom rest in peace.
