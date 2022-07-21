Search

21 Jul 2022

Thurles gears up for Féile Beag on July 29 - 31 in Hickey's Pub

Tickets can be bought if you make contact with Sully 086 3761204 or contact Melvin on Facebook at Féile Archive

Féile Beag 2022 in association with Jigsaw is on July 29 – 31 in Hickeys Pub, Thurles

Thurles is festival town, Thurles is music, Thurles is ours and yours a town that draws from near and far.


Féile Beag is about people coming together to make memories utilising the brilliantly talented musicians, singers, song writers and poets right on our doorstep.
Along with some top acts bringing their exciting sounds to town.


The festival is now running longer than the original festival we came together to celebrate. It has been an amazing journey that has seen many, many acts take to the stage.
We go again on this Friday July 29, Saturday July 30 and Sunday the 31st, in Hickeys Pub.


Partnership
We are again partnered with Jigsaw with all profits going to the charity. The festival has always worked with local organisations raising just over €30,000
This is thanks to all who attend and continue to support the festival.


Mostly it’s down to the bands who give up their time to be part of this amazing occasion.
We come together to celebrate music and enjoy good times. We are always conscious of the losses we have all suffered and the need for such organisations as Jigsaw.
Their work must become part of our daily lives. Where someday we don’t just post about talking to others but we actually do it.


Venue
Hickeys Pub new look has received rave reviews from all who have attended and even from some who have viewed it on line. It has to be said that the transformation has raised the glass ceiling on the possibilities in terms of growth for the festival.


Capacity has doubled with the setting under the shadow of the Cathedral adding to the aura of it all. Credit to Eoin, Ollie and staff for this overhaul. The final piece of this masterpiece is the monster stage that Lumatech put up.


A business run by Simon Gleeson and his main man Kevin Callanan they have been with us from the start and have always looked to push the limits of what can be done.


Tickets can be bought if you make contact with Sully 086 3761204 or contact Melvin on Facebook at Féile Archive. There's day tickets

News

