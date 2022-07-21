Tipp GAA fixtures for a bumper weekend of club action

County Tipperary
22-07-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh 7.30
Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 7.30
FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Killenaule V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 7.30
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Golden Kilfeacle V Boherlahan Dualla in Cashel 7.30
Ballybacon Grange V Cappawhite in Cahir 7.30
23-07-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonoulty 2.30
Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens in Clonoulty 2.30
Mullinahone V Toomevara in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris in Templederry 6.30
Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 7.00
FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Moyne Templetuohy V Silvermines in Borris-Ileigh 2.00
Carrick Swans V Portroe in Boherlahan 3.00
Newport V St Marys in Bansha 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Shannon Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Templetuohy 7.30
Carrick Davins V Lorrha in Templemore 7.30
24-07-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg in FBD Semple Stadium 1.00
FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sean Treacys V Burgess in Newport 1.00
Thurles Sarsfields V Ballina in Toomevara 1.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Clonakenny in The Ragg 1.00
Roscrea V Kiladangan in Cloughjordan 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Borrisokane V Skeheenarinky in Littleton 7.00
Mid Tipperary
20-07-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship
Boherlahan Dualla V Holycross Ballycahill in Boherlahan 7.30
Durlas Na Sairsealaigh V Moycarkey Borris in Outside Field, Thurles 7.30
Drom & Inch V JK Brackens in The Ragg 7.30
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane V Moyne Templetuohy in Drombane 7.15
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Loughmore Castleiney in Gortnahoe 7.30
23-07-2022 (Sat)
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in Clonmore 7.30
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Holycross Ballycahill V Knock in Holycross 7.30
24-07-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship
Holycross Ballycahill in JK Brackens in Holycross 11.00
Moycarkey Borris V Boherlahan Dualla in Littleton 12.00
25-07-2022 (Mon)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship
Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore Castleiney in Outside Field, Thurles 7.30
North Tipperary
20-07-2022 (Wed)
U19 A Hurling Championship
Ballina V Nenagh Éire Óg in Ballina 7.30
Junior B Hurling Championship
Portroe V Burgess in Portroe 7.30
Silvermines V Newport in Dolla 7.30
West Tipperary
20-07-2022 (Wed)
U19 A Hurling Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum 7.30
U19 B Hurling Championship
Golden Kilfeacle V Rockwell/Rosegreen in Golden 7.30
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Bansha 7.30
Lattin Cullen V Cappawhite Gaels in Lattin 7.30
21-07-2022 (Thu)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore V Lattin Cullen in Clonoulty 7.30
Junior B Hurling Championship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rosegreen in Bansha 7.30
Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 7.30
Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Annacarty 7.30
23-07-2002 (Sat)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Rockwell Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Golden 7.30
Junior B Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore V Emly in Clonoulty 7.30
24-07-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Hurling Championship
Lattin Cullen V Golden Kilfeacle in Lattin 7.30
Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.30
South Tipperary
20-07-2022 (Wed)
U19 A Hurling Championship
Carrick Swans V St Marys in Cloneen 7.30
Mullinahone V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ned Hall Park, Cloneen 7.30
U19 B Hurling Championship
St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Fethard 7.30
Fethard V Knockmealdown Gaels in Cahir 7.30
Clonmel Óg V Killenaule in Monroe 7.30
22-07-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.45
Clonmel Óg V Father Sheehys in Ballylooby 7.45
23-07-2022 (Sat)
Junior A Hurling Championship
St Patricks V Cahir in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.30
Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cahir 7.30
24-07-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Ballylooby Castlegrace V Newcastle in Clonmel Sportsfield 12.00
Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Cloneen 12.00
Junior B Hurling Championship
Carrick Swans V St Patricks in Monroe 7.00
