21 Jul 2022

Tipp GAA fixtures for a bumper weekend of club action

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

21 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

County Tipperary

22-07-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh 7.30

Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 7.30

FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Killenaule V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 7.30

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Golden Kilfeacle V Boherlahan Dualla in Cashel 7.30

Ballybacon Grange V Cappawhite in Cahir 7.30

23-07-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonoulty 2.30

Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens in Clonoulty 2.30

Mullinahone V Toomevara in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris in Templederry 6.30

Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 7.00

FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moyne Templetuohy V Silvermines in Borris-Ileigh 2.00

Carrick Swans V Portroe in Boherlahan 3.00

Newport V St Marys in Bansha 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Shannon Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Templetuohy 7.30

Carrick Davins V Lorrha in Templemore 7.30

24-07-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg in FBD Semple Stadium 1.00

FBD Insurance County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sean Treacys V Burgess in Newport 1.00

Thurles Sarsfields V Ballina in Toomevara 1.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Clonakenny in The Ragg 1.00

Roscrea V Kiladangan in Cloughjordan 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Borrisokane V Skeheenarinky in Littleton 7.00

Mid Tipperary

20-07-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship

Boherlahan Dualla V Holycross Ballycahill in Boherlahan 7.30

Durlas Na Sairsealaigh V Moycarkey Borris in Outside Field, Thurles 7.30

Drom & Inch V JK Brackens in The Ragg 7.30

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane V Moyne Templetuohy in Drombane 7.15

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Loughmore Castleiney in Gortnahoe 7.30

23-07-2022 (Sat)

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship

JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in Clonmore 7.30

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Holycross Ballycahill V Knock in Holycross 7.30

24-07-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship

Holycross Ballycahill in JK Brackens in Holycross 11.00

Moycarkey Borris V Boherlahan Dualla in Littleton 12.00

25-07-2022 (Mon)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship

Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore Castleiney in Outside Field, Thurles 7.30

North Tipperary

20-07-2022 (Wed)

U19 A Hurling Championship

Ballina V Nenagh Éire Óg in Ballina 7.30

Junior B Hurling Championship

Portroe V Burgess in Portroe 7.30

Silvermines V Newport in Dolla 7.30

West Tipperary

20-07-2022 (Wed)

U19 A Hurling Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum 7.30

U19 B Hurling Championship

Golden Kilfeacle V Rockwell/Rosegreen in Golden 7.30

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Bansha 7.30

Lattin Cullen V Cappawhite Gaels in Lattin 7.30

21-07-2022 (Thu)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore V Lattin Cullen in Clonoulty 7.30

Junior B Hurling Championship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rosegreen in Bansha 7.30

Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 7.30

Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Annacarty 7.30

23-07-2002 (Sat)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Rockwell Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Golden 7.30

Junior B Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore V Emly in Clonoulty 7.30

24-07-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Hurling Championship

Lattin Cullen V Golden Kilfeacle in Lattin 7.30

Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.30

South Tipperary

20-07-2022 (Wed)

U19 A Hurling Championship

Carrick Swans V St Marys in Cloneen 7.30

Mullinahone V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ned Hall Park, Cloneen 7.30

U19 B Hurling Championship

St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Fethard 7.30

Fethard V Knockmealdown Gaels in Cahir 7.30

Clonmel Óg V Killenaule in Monroe 7.30

22-07-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.45

Clonmel Óg V Father Sheehys in Ballylooby 7.45

23-07-2022 (Sat)

Junior A Hurling Championship

St Patricks V Cahir in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.30

Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cahir 7.30

24-07-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Ballylooby Castlegrace V Newcastle in Clonmel Sportsfield 12.00

Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Cloneen 12.00

Junior B Hurling Championship

Carrick Swans V St Patricks in Monroe 7.00

