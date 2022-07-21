Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need puppy raisers in Tipperary

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are currently recruiting for puppy raising volunteers in Tipperary and the other Munster counties.

The volunteers must live no more than two hours from the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind headquarters on Model Farm Road in Cork.

Puppy raisers foster one of the pups from the age of eight weeks until approximately 12-14 months.

At eight weeks old the puppies begin their journey to becoming a guide dog for a person who is vision impaired or an assistance dog for a family of a child with autism. This journey starts in the homes of the puppy raising volunteers.

The puppy will live with the family in the home. Under the direction of the puppy raising supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience. At approximately 14 months they move into the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre with the highly skilled trainers, and the hard work towards graduating as a guide or assistance dog begins.

This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to someone's life and to learn new dog training skills.

An information webinar takes place on Thursday, July 28 from 7pm-8pm.

To apply or to find out more visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at erin@guidedogs.ie