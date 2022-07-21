New garda speed camera zone locations in Tipperary revealed

On Tuesday, July 26, new garda safety camera zones will become operational across Ireland that will bring the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

In Tipperary, eight new safety camera zones will come into operation.

In terms of urban areas, the N24 road, just outside Tipperary Town, will now be monitored in three locations as far as Clonmel.

Another stretch of the N24 between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan will also have a new van monitoring the road in three possible locations.

Further north, the N62 road between Roscrea and Templemore has one new location along the busy road.

Also in North Tipp, in Toomevara, another location has been set up in the village through the former main Dublin road.

All zones and exact coordinates are available on the Garda website HERE and available for GPS Navigation providers to download.

The primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives.

New locations were selected following an analysis of collated garda data acquired from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities through local community engagement.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed related collisions known as speed enforcement zones.

An Garda Síochána has completed an updated collision analysis of the road network based on recent available collision statistics.

The objective was to take a proactive approach in the prevention of fatalities and life changing injuries by identifying new speed enforcement zones not currently being monitored as part of the current project.