BREAKING: Planning lodged for eleven houses in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for eleven houses in Tipperary.
Jenine and Jeffrey Brophy have made the application to Tipperary County Council for the development at Knocknaconnery, Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir.
The project includes: 11 two storey dwelling units consisting of four semi-detached three-bed units, one three house terraced unit of two and three units and off street car parking and connections to services and drainage, entrance and access links to existing development.
A decision is due by the local authority by September 8 of this year.
