Tipperary MMA fighters are off to world championships in Abu Dhabi

Kevin Walsh (left) and Brandon Moore have been chosen on the Irish team that will compete at next month’s Cadet MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi
Two young Clonmel Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters have been chosen to represent Ireland at next month’s Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi.
Kevin Walsh from Ballypatrick and Brandon Moore from Newcastle, who are both 16, both secured silver medals at the Irish National Youth MMA Championships held in Belfast in May.
They followed up with strong performances at the Irish national team selection sessions held in Dublin a few weeks later to qualify for the Irish national MMA team.
The boys fight out of Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Clonmel and are trained by Colin Meagher, owner and head coach of the gym.
They are now looking forward to representing their club and country at the Cadet MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi in August.
Colin Meagher says “As MMA is not a recognised sport in Ireland, these boys must fund their own trip including event registration, flights, accommodation, team wear and food, so any and all donations are welcome and hugely appreciated.
“People can help fund a dream and a possible future for these young men and watch them bring home a medal for Ireland.”
Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page at Send SBG Cadets to MMA World Championships, organised by SBG Students Clonmel.
Kevin and Brandon are wished the very best of luck in the championships in the Middle East.
